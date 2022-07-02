Below is the WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show for tonight, which is airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Kickoff panel features Kayla Braxton with WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and JBL, plus Peter Rosenberg and Kevin Patrick. WWE has not announced a match for the Kickoff as of this writing.

Also below is a new WWE Now preview for Money In the Bank featuring McKenzie Mitchell.

