Below is the WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show video.

The panel features Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, and Sam Roberts, along with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. The panel is currently filming outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and the fans who are waiting to get in the stadium are fired up.

WWE has still not announced a Kickoff match as of this writing. You can click here to join our live WrestleMania Saturday results and Viewing Party.

