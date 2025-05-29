AEW fans at the El Paso County Coliseum were treated to a major surprise during tonight’s Dynamite, as former STARDOM standout Thekla made her long-awaited debut for the company.

The moment came during a somber in-ring interview with Renee Paquette and Jamie Hayter, who was appearing for the first time since her hard-fought loss to Mercedes Moné in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals at Double Or Nothing this past Sunday.

Dressed in street clothes and clearly still reeling from the defeat, Hayter was asked about her future plans—only to be interrupted in dramatic fashion.

The lights suddenly went out. A spider flashed on the big screen. Ominous music filled the arena.

Then came Thekla.

“The Toxic Spider” emerged to a stunned crowd, making an immediate impact by attacking Hayter from behind. After laying her out, Thekla struck a chilling pose over her fallen opponent—dropping into a spider-like stance reminiscent of the late Bray Wyatt’s eerie theatrics.

