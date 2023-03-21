This week’s episode of the weekly AEW Youtube series Dark: Elevation is now online and features some top stars in action like Athena, Jake Hager, Dustin Rhodes, Keith Lee, Matt Hardy, Emi Sakura, and more. Check out the full lineup, as well as a link to the episode, below.

* Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Taylor Rising

* Emi Sakura vs. Zoe Sager

* Skye Blue vs. TFA

* Brandon Cutler vs. Jason Geiger

* Jake Hager vs. Adam Knight

* Top Flight vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark and Shaun Moore

* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds) vs. Ari Daivari and Tony Nese

* Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs Jessie V and Levi Night

* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy vs. Massive Damage, Sebastian Wolfe and Mo Jabari

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.