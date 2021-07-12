You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
The Acclaimed and Chaos Project vs. Gunn Club and Varsity Blonds
Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Baron Black
Riho vs. Amber Nova
Matt Hardy vs. Fuego Del Sol
Red Velvet vs. Leila Grey
Dreamgirl Ellie vs. Thunder Rosa
Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Dean
Lee Johnson vs. Jungle Boy
Tay Conti vs. Labrava
KiLynn King vs. Yuka Sakazaki
5 vs. Brian Cage
Angelico (with Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy) vs. Darby Allin (with Sting)