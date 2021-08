You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

*The Lucha Brothers vs. Mike and Matt Sydal.

*Hikaru Shida vs. Tesha Price.

*Brian Page vs. Rickey Shane Page.

*The Jurassic Express vs. Carlie Bravo & Cyrus

*Jade Cargill vs. Amber Nova.

*Shawn Dean vs. Peter Avalon.

*Also in action: Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss and Red Velvet.