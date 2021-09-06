You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
* Kiera Hogan vs. Blair Onyx
* Red Velvet vs. Queen Aminata
* Riho vs. Skye Blue
* Nyla Rose vs. Laynie Luck
* Emi Sakura vs. Missa Kate
* Lance Archer vs. GPA
* JD Drake with The Wingmen vs. Dante Martin
* John Silver and 10 of The Dark Order vs. Travis Titan and Isaiah Moore
* Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon with JD Drake and Cezar Bononi vs. Bear Country
* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin with Sting vs. Chaos Project and Rickey Shane Page