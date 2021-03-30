You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti vs. Jazmine Allure and Tesha Price

* Ethan Page vs. Fuego del Sol

* Rex Lawless and Milk Chocolate vs. Gunn Club

* D3 and Vary Morales vs. Dark Order’s 5 and 10

* Chandler Hopkins vs. Joey Janela (with Sonny Kiss)

* Thunder Rosa vs. Alex Gracia

* Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian and Miro) vs. Leila Grey

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress

* KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier

* Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake

* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal (with Matt Sydal)

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight