You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti vs. Jazmine Allure and Tesha Price
* Ethan Page vs. Fuego del Sol
* Rex Lawless and Milk Chocolate vs. Gunn Club
* D3 and Vary Morales vs. Dark Order’s 5 and 10
* Chandler Hopkins vs. Joey Janela (with Sonny Kiss)
* Thunder Rosa vs. Alex Gracia
* Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian and Miro) vs. Leila Grey
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress
* KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier
* Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake
* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal (with Matt Sydal)
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight