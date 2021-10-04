You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

— Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue.

— Daniel Garcia, Matt Lee & Jeff Parker vs. Justin Corino, Shane Stetson & 1 Man Thrill Ride.

— The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears & Wardlow) vs. Marko Stunt & Fuego del Sol.

— Lance Archer (w/Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts) vs. Louis Bruno.

— Abadon vs. Davienne.

— Santana & Ortiz vs. The Batiri (Obariyon & Kodama).

— Sonny Kiss vs. KM.

— Kris Statlander vs. Becca.

— The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. To Infinity And Beyond (Colin Delaney & Cheech).

— FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom.

— QT Marshall vs. Darius Lockhart.