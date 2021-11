You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

-Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher and The Blade.

-Riho vs. Tootie Lynn.

-Matt Hardy vs. Dean Alexander.

-Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura vs. Ruby Soho and Ryo Mizunami.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dan the Dad.

-“The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens and “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.