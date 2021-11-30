You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

* The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade & Isaiah Kassidy) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alan “5” Angels)

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Brayden Lee & Isaiah Moore

* Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Alice Crowley & Missa Kate

* The Acclaimed & Chaos Project vs. The Varsity Blonds & The Dark Order (Alex Silver & John Reynolds)

* Nyla Rose, The Bunny, Emi Sakura & Diamante vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Ryo Mizunami & Leyla Hirsch

* Jay Lethal vs. Trenton Storm

* Tony Nese vs. Vic Capri