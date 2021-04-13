You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
* Rising Star Profile: Shawn Dean
* Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue
* Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante
* Orange Cassidy vs. John Skyler
* Dante Martin vs. Baron Black
* Brandon Cutler vs. Penta El Zero M
* Miro vs. Hayden Backlund
* QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto vs. Andrew Palace and Cole Karter
* The Hybrid2 vs. Carlie Bravo and Dean Alexander
* PAC and Rey Fenix vs. Andre Montoya and Vary Morales
* FTR vs. Midas Black and Jay Lyon
* Best Friends vs. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi
* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela