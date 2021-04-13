You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

* Rising Star Profile: Shawn Dean

* Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue

* Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante

* Orange Cassidy vs. John Skyler

* Dante Martin vs. Baron Black

* Brandon Cutler vs. Penta El Zero M

* Miro vs. Hayden Backlund

* QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto vs. Andrew Palace and Cole Karter

* The Hybrid2 vs. Carlie Bravo and Dean Alexander

* PAC and Rey Fenix vs. Andre Montoya and Vary Morales

* FTR vs. Midas Black and Jay Lyon

* Best Friends vs. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi

* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela