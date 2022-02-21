You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

* Lance Archer vs. Joey O’Riley

* The Bunny vs. Kaitland Alexis

* Ruby Soho vs. Haley J

* A.Q.A, Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan vs. Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose and Leyla Hirsch

* Red Velvet, Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. Freya States, Arie Alexander and Angelica Risk

* Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, Frankie Kazarian, Brock Anderson and Matt Sydal (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, JD Drake & Cezar Bononi) and Chaos Project

* AHFO (Butcher & Blade, Andrade, Private Party) vs. Chandler Hopkins, Carlie Bravo, Baron Black, Jameson Ryan and Shawn Dean

* 2point0, Daniel Garcia and Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) vs. Dean Alexander, Chico Adams, Ariel Levy, Kevin Ku, and Dominic Garrini