You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

* Minoru Suzuki vs. QT Marshall w/ Aaron Solo

* Dark Order’s John Silver vs. Vince Valor

* Max Caster vs. Penta Oscura w/ Alex Abrahantes

* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, & Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & The Bunny

* Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Eric, Jake Omen, and RC Dupree vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, & 10

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brandon Cutler

* Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

* Tony Nese vs. Steel City Brawler