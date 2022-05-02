You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
- The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10, and Alan “5” Angels) vs. Anthony Bennett, Mike Law, Kori Meshaw, Jaden Valo, Eli Isom, and Brett Waters
- Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rhett Titus
- Willow Nightingale vs. Gia Scott
- Anthony Ogogo vs. Goldy
- Anna Jay and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura
- Max Caster (with Anthony Bowens) vs. Zack Clayton
- Tony Nese (with “Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. Cheeseburger