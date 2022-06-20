You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

— Rebel vs. Anna Jay.

— Frankie Kazarian vs. Andrade El Idolo (w/Jose The Assistant).

— Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall (w/Anthony Ogogo, Aaron Solo & Nick Cooroto).

— Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer.

— Ruby Soho vs. Miranda Gordy.

— Heather Reckless & Tootie Lynn vs. Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb.

— Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) vs. The Besties in the World (Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega).

— Tony Nese (w/’Smart’ Mark Sterling) vs. Warhorse.