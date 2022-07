You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Emi Sakura vs. Paris Van Dale.

Dante Martin vs. JD Drake.

Julia Hart vs. JC.

Ethan Page vs. Colin Delaney.

Anna Jay vs. Shawna Reed.

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall and Aaron Solo.)