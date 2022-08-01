You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

– Julia Hart vs. LMK

– Leila Grey vs. JC

– The Factory (Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto & QT Marshall) vs. BRG, The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) & TUG Cooper

– Angelico, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) vs. Joey Ace, The Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) & Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

– Athena vs. Christina Marie

– Cole Karter vs. Serpentico

– Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose