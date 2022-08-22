You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
*Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory.
*Ruby Soho and Ortiz vs. Queen Aminata & Nikki Midas.
*Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake.
*John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10 vs. RC Dupree, Damone Soravino and Alexander Apollo.
*Serena Deeb vs. Megan Myers.
*Julia Hart vs. Hailey Shadows.
*Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Logan James & Andre ?.
*The Lucha Brothers & AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC vs. Manscout Jake Manning & Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo.
*Maki Itoh & Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida & Sky Blue.