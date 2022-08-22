You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

*Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory.

*Ruby Soho and Ortiz vs. Queen Aminata & Nikki Midas.

*Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake.

*John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10 vs. RC Dupree, Damone Soravino and Alexander Apollo.

*Serena Deeb vs. Megan Myers.

*Julia Hart vs. Hailey Shadows.

*Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Logan James & Andre ?.

*The Lucha Brothers & AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC vs. Manscout Jake Manning & Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo.

*Maki Itoh & Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida & Sky Blue.