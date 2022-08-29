You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley

Frankie Kazarian vs. Andrea Guercio

REGINA Di Wave Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Emi Sakura

Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander

Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Queen Aminata & Skye Blue

Matt Hardy vs. RSP

RUSH & The Butcher & The Blade vs. Elijah Dean, Zach Nystrom, Chase Oliver