You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

*The Best Friends & Rocky Romero with Danhausen vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Angelico with The Bunny.

*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Ari Daivari & Slim J & VSK.

*Abandon vs. Amy Rose.

*The Factory’s QT Marshall & Lee Johnson & Cole Karter vs. Cheeseburger & Rhett Titus & Logan Eaton Leroux

*Athena vs. Abby Jane.

*Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Joe Keys and Myles Hawkins.

*Tay Conti vs. Trish Adora.

*Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom.

*Kip Sabian vs. Alex Reynolds.