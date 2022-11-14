You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
*Riho & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Sugura.
*ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Leon Ruffin.
*10 with Dark Order vs. Jora Johal.
*AR Fox vs. Serpentico.
*The Gates of Agony with Prince Nana vs. Teddy Goodz and Big Cuzo.
*Tay Conti vs. Paris Van Dale.
*Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Smiley Fairchild & Channing Thomas & Kyle Bradley.
*Athena vs. Kayla Sparkx.*The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Waves and Curls.