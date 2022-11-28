You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
The Bunny vs. Black Onyx.
Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh.
Lee Johnson vs. Robert Anthony.
Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo & GBA.
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari.
Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Yabo & Freedom Ramsey & Davey Bang.
Athena vs. Lanie Luck.
Brandon Cutler vs. Manscout Jake Manning.
Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Serpentico & Isiah Moore & Luther.
Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo.