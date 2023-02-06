You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari with Smart Mark Sterling.

Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & Diamante & Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero vs. Sky Blue & Madison Rayne & Queen Aminata & Heidi.

Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends vs. Zack Clayton & Serpentico & Luther.

Top Flight vs. The Butcher & The Blade with The Bunny.

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Billie Starkz.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Corey Calhoun.

Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Boys, Brendan & Brett Tate.

Juice Robinson vs. Jake Crist.

The Dark Order vs. Crash Jaxon & Matt Branigan & Renny D.