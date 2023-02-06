You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari with Smart Mark Sterling.
Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & Diamante & Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero vs. Sky Blue & Madison Rayne & Queen Aminata & Heidi.
Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends vs. Zack Clayton & Serpentico & Luther.
Top Flight vs. The Butcher & The Blade with The Bunny.
Yuka Sakazaki vs. Billie Starkz.
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Corey Calhoun.
Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Boys, Brendan & Brett Tate.
Juice Robinson vs. Jake Crist.
The Dark Order vs. Crash Jaxon & Matt Branigan & Renny D.