NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

“We may be one week removed from Hard Times In New Orleans, but the action in the Big Easy is just starting to pick up!

After a successful title defense against The Spectaculars at Hard Times 3, Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky of The Fixers look to extend their win streak in an NWA United States Tag Team Title match against the team of AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews: The Country Gentlemen!

Madi and Missa Kate unsuccessfully challenged the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered one week ago, creating an obvious divide between the duo; where will today’s one-on-one exhibition leave them?

Hard Times was just that for the former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide, who lost to the “Future Legend” Kerry Morton in one of the hottest matches in recent memory. Arguably unstable and in a white hot rage, Homicide looks to take out his frustrations on Wildkat Wrestling standout Jace Valor!”