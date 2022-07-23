NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of MLW Fusion below.
Here is the promotional material for it:
“The Ageless One” Caprice Coleman takes on the brash young challenger Joe Alonzo!
In a battle of looks vs looks, who will “make-a the ugly face” when “America’s Jaw Line” Jamie Stanley goes one-on-one with “The Looks That Kill” Mercurio?
And in our main event, emotions run high as “The Last Bastion of Professional Wrestling” Colby Corino battles “The Future Legend” Kerry Morton!
Plus, we’ll hear from the “The Southern Stomper” Luke Hawx, the legendary Ricky Morton, Odinson, and the NWA National Heavyweight Champion “The Dane Event” Jax Dane!