NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of MLW Fusion below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

“We’re two weeks removed from our massive 74th Anniversary Show in St. Louis, and the NWA roster is eager to prove themselves ahead of our packed weekend in the Lou!

Who will come out top when the Country Gentlemen, “Adorable” Anthony Andrews & “The Legacy” AJ Cazana, battle it out with The Now, Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus, in tag team action?

Jamie Stanley puts May Valentine & Aron Stevens to the verbal test on Stanley’s Drill!

And in our main event, it’s the brashness of youth vs the wisdom of experience when The Cardona Family’s VSK goes one-on-one against the Rock N’ Rolling legend Ricky Morton!

Plus we’ll get an update on the condition of Jay Bradley from Wrecking Ball Legursky and the “Future Legend” Kerry Morton will give his thoughts on NWA 74!”