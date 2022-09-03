NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of MLW Fusion below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

“We’re one week removed from our Massive 74th Anniversary extravaganza, and as we march toward Hard Times In New Orleans, the competition is only heating up!

Colby Corino, PJ Hawx, Gustavo, and newcomer Joe Ocasio meet in a four way exhibition match!

Magic Jake Dumas, flanked by his lovely assistant CJ, comes to blows with Luke Hawx!

The Dane Event takes over the main event as former NWA National Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane battles the debuting Dak Draper!

Plus special guest Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and the “Universal Heartthrob” Austin Idol talk wrestling!”