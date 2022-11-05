NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA Surge today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cMkuIZEdPc
Here is the promotional material for it:
“We’re one week away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and we’ve got a special edition of USA Surge hosted by two contender’s for NWA World Title gold: the NWA’s own Powerrr couple Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green!
NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide battles up-and-coming heavyweight Chris Sainz in a non-title catchweight exhibition!
One half of the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Ella Envy comes to blows with Angelina Love! Ella is currently on a losing streak heading into her tag title defense next week in New Orleans; can she head to the Big Easy win a win?
And in our main event, we have a special encore presentation the NWA World Tag Team Title match from NWA 74: La Rebeliòn (Mecha Wolf & Damien 666) vs The Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ Hawx), who will be facing each other for the gold yet again one week from today at Hard Times 3!”