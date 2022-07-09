NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of the show below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

“Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, the “National Treasure” Nick Aldis takes to the podium to speak to the NWA faithful ahead of his Race to the Chase qualifying match this Tuesday on Powerrr!

NWA National Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane comes to blows with hopeful contender “Adorable” Anthony Andrews!

Women’s division powerhouse Jennacide challenges icon Angelina Love in an exhibition match!

And in our main event, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide defends against VSK!”