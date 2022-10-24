Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Elevation will feature Claudio Castagnoli, Matt Hardy and Serena Deeb in singles action, while tag team action will include The (Varsity) Blondes, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, plus Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga.

Tonight’s matches were taped last Tuesday from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. You can click here for spoilers. Below is the full line-up for tonight’s Elevation:

* Serena Deeb vs. Haley J

* Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga vs. Jaylee and Nikki Victory

* Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crewe

* 10 vs. Baron Black

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall

* The Blondes vs. The Workhorsemen

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Russ Myers and T-Money

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can watch in the video below, and we will have full results later.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.