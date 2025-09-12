Sting made a surprise appearance this week.

Following Thursday’s AEW Collision taping at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW icon came out as part of a special post-show tribute to the late Eddie Gilbert, organized by AEW President Tony Khan, who also appeared in the ring (see video below).

The tribute also featured appearances from Jeff Jarrett, Tommy Rich, and Eddie’s brother Doug Gilbert. Khan brought Doug into the ring, where he spoke about his time in Philadelphia, recalling being the first person to leap from the Eagle’s Nest at the 2300 Arena and reflecting on Eddie’s status as the “King of Philadelphia.”

Sting then joined the tribute, sharing his memories of Eddie Gilbert and acknowledging the impact Gilbert had on his career. Sting led the crowd in a chant of “Hot Stuff,” paying homage to Eddie’s nickname, which was followed by Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff” playing throughout the building to close the night.

For context, Gilbert served as booker for Eastern Championship Wrestling before being replaced by Paul Heyman, his longtime friend and protégé, which paved the way for ECW’s eventual transformation into Extreme Championship Wrestling, which was based in the “The City of Brotherly Love.”

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Spoilers From Philadelphia, PA. For September 13, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.