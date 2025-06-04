The “Whoop That Trick!” era continues … in both WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling.

As noted, Trick Williams successfully retained the TNA World Championship at Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, defeating TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana in the main event of the evening.

First Class duo AJ Francis and KC Navarro from TNA made surprise appearances, interfering in the main event of the June 3 episode of NXT on CW, providing the assist to Trick-Willy.

On Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after his victory over the TNA star, Trick Williams released an official music video for a new diss track dubbed, “Mike Who?”

Directed by Wilson Polanco, “Mike Who?” features Trick Williams posing with the TNA World Championship in front of a nice car, as well as in a pool. The video ends with a shot of Lash Legend posing with the TNA World Championship poolside.

Due to his big win on Tuesday night, Trick Williams vs. Elijah for the TNA World Championship is now confirmed to be the main event of Friday’s special event, TNA Against All Odds 2025, live from Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Watch the official music video for “Mike Who? (Trick Williams’ Mike Santana Diss Track)” via the YouTube player embedded below.