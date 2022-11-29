WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently played a game of US vs. UK Snack Wars for LADbible’s Sport Bible.

The competition includes Triple H’s first taste of the Prime drink, owned by Logan Paul. Prime goes up against Lucozade. The other US vs. UK snack tests are beef jerky vs. pork scratchings, Nerds vs. liquorice allsorts, KFC’s Popcorn Chicken vs. Scotch egg, and Burger King’s Whopper vs. Greggs’ sausage, bean & cheese melt.

You can see the full video below:

