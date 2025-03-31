Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared footage of a speech he gave at the WWE European Tryouts held this past weekend.

On Monday morning, the WWE Chief Content Officer took to social media to share a video clip of his speech to the athletes trying out at the WWE U.K. Performance Center on March 29 and March 30.

The caption to the video read, “Believe in yourself. Make the most of every opportunity. Spent some time with the athletes from this year’s UK tryouts in London.”

In the video, the WWE CCO is heard telling the athletes that “everything you want is on the other side” of the tryout they were taking part in.

“So everything you want is on the other side of this,” he said. “Put in the effort, work your ass off for it, stay humble to it, and this can be something that is for you. So congratulations and good luck.”

For a list of independent wrestling stars, accomplished sports players and other athletes who took part in the WWE European Tryouts on 3/29 and 3/30, click here.