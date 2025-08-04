“The Biggest Party of the Summer” devolved into “The Biggest Crowd Fight of the Summer” for WWE about half-way through night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

During the second and final night of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event on Sunday, August 3, 2025, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a wild fight broke out between a few female fans in the crowd.

The multi-person brawl quickly grew in size, as additional men nearby got involved, leading to more than a half-dozen fans in a full-on fist-fight in the crowd.

Footage of the brawl quickly found its’ way online and was shared on social media, with the clip going viral within the pro wrestling community during the Steel Cage match for the WWE United States Championship showdown between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Watch video footage of the wild fight in the crowd during night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 from Sunday night via the media player embedded below.