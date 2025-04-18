The WrestleMania 41 set reveal has arrived.
On Friday morning, April 18, 2025, WWE released a video on their official YouTube channel dubbed, “WrestleMania 41 set reveal in Las Vegas.”
Introduced by WWE Raw and premium live event color-commentator Pat McAfee and legendary WWE personality Stephanie McMahon, the video gives fans a tour of the elaborate set inside Allegiant Stadium for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”
The following is the official description for the video, which you can watch in its’ entirety below:
WrestleMania 41 set reveal in Las VegasPat McAfee and Stephanie McMahon officially reveal the set for WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Show of Shows is streaming LIVE this Saturday and Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.