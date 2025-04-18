The WrestleMania 41 set reveal has arrived.

On Friday morning, April 18, 2025, WWE released a video on their official YouTube channel dubbed, “WrestleMania 41 set reveal in Las Vegas.”

Introduced by WWE Raw and premium live event color-commentator Pat McAfee and legendary WWE personality Stephanie McMahon, the video gives fans a tour of the elaborate set inside Allegiant Stadium for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

The following is the official description for the video, which you can watch in its’ entirety below: