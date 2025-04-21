The “Stone Cold” Steve Austin four-wheeler crash wasn’t the only auto-accident at WrestleMania 41 Sunday that resulted in a female fan possibly being injured.

For those that missed it, Steve Austin crashed his four-wheeler into the barricade at WrestleMania 41, resulting in a fan claiming to be injured, leading to Nick Khan checking on her. After the show, an update surfaced noting that the woman hit by Steve Austin’s four-wheeler was ‘incredibly pissed off’.

If that wasn’t enough, an even worse auto-accident involving WWE and a female fan took place after WrestleMania 41 went off the air.

X user Elliiuudd shared video footage after the show (view video below), which featured WWE crew members transporting new WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio on a motorized golf cart, when they come upon a sea of fans rushing towards them. Unfortunately, one female fan was too close and was hit dead-on by the cart.

There is not much in the way of details regarding the condition of the fan that was hit, in what appeared to be a much more legitimate collision than the one inside Allegiant Stadium involving “The Texas Rattlesnake.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface regarding this story.