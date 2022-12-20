WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is given a few gifts in a new CashApp commercial for the Christmas holiday.

As seen in the video below, WWE and CashApp have released a new ad that sees Alpha Academy call on The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present. The Miz then tries to recruit Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley, to help pay for the gift.

The Superstars agree that the gift must be legendary. The Usos said they were one step ahead of The A-Lister as they sent The Game some Bitcoin the week before. The Miz ended up leaving a Triple H garden gnome with a few pepperoni sticks outside of Triple H’s office door, from everyone else, then he left a custom sledgehammer to Triple H from himself.

Triple H doesn’t actually appear in the commercial, but it will be interesting to see if there’s a part two released in the next few days. You can see the full ad below:

The Miz teams up with Alpha Academy, Damage CTRL The Usos, and @CashApp to surprise the boss with a legendary holiday gift. #ad pic.twitter.com/gJUNpN0vL6 — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.