Today is a special day for multiple WWE Superstars.

This includes WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

The 2025 Puerto Rican Day Parade took place on Sunday, June 8 in New York City, N.Y., and the pair of veteran WWE performers were on-hand for the festivities.

“What an amazing day,” Vega wrote via X. “Beautiful experience today celebrating mi gente at the Puerto Rican Day Parade.”

Vega continued, “I love you all so much and I’m so so proud to represent such an incredible culture. I’m honored to be apart of it.. and this year as your WWE Women’s United States Champion!”