Logan Paul and Big BOOM AJ crossed paths outside the wrestling ring this week.

The WWE Superstar and the AEW personality met at the National Sports Collectors Convention (The National) in Chicago, where the two social media stars took part in an impromptu “BOOM-Off” for fans in attendance.

Big BOOM AJ, who remains undefeated in AEW competition, showed off the signature energy that made him a viral sensation as he challenged Paul to match his trademark “boom.”

While Paul gave it his best effort, AJ appeared to have the crowd on his side and ultimately emerged victorious in the lighthearted showdown, proving that, at least on this occasion, nobody brings the boom quite like Big BOOM AJ.

The entertaining crossover between WWE and AEW personalities quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans enjoying the unexpected interaction between the two larger-than-life personalities.