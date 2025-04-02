WWE Documentaries is returning with another new special next week on Peacock.

On Wednesday morning, the company released the official trailer for the new, “WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle” documentary special coming to Peacock next Friday, April 11, 2025.

From WWE.com:

WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle premieres Friday, April 11, on Peacock Featuring never-before-seen footage from the WWE archives, WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle follows the making of the Las Vegas WrestleMania in 1993 which paved the path forward for WWE. From the chaos outside Caesars Palace to the action inside the ring, the documentary pulls back the curtain on the “World’s Largest Toga Party” with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the event. The documentary premieres Friday, April 11, exclusively on Peacock, just ahead of the highly-anticipated WrestleMania 41, set in the same city as WrestleMania IX, more than 30 years later.



WrestleMania 41 streams live exclusively on Peacock on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.



WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle features commentary from WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars, including Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Papa Shango, Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart, Kofi Kingston, Lex Luger, Mike Rotunda aka “IRS,” Natalya, Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner, Rikishi, Shawn Michaels, Ted DiBiase, The Undertaker and more. The documentary also includes interviews with key WrestleMania IX stakeholders – WWE and Caesars Palace executives, WWE directors, broadcasters and archivists – offering behind-the-scenes insight and an inside look into the operation.



In addition to WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle, Peacock Premium subscribers can stream thousands of hours of on-demand programming and other WWE Original documentaries, including Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, WWE Evil and Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair. Peacock also offers fan favorite shows from the WWE archives and upcoming Premium Live Events, including SummerSlam, Clash In Paris and more.



To learn more about WWE on Peacock, visit peacocktv.com/sports/WWE.