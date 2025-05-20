Zoey Stark had a rough night in the office this week.

During the May 19 episode of WWE Raw at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, Stark took part in one of two triple-threat Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying matches on the show.

The match took place near the end of the second hour, and was changed on-the-fly from a triple-threat match to a one-on-one qualifier bout within a few minutes of action.

Stark was going for a simple move as the returning Kairi Sane was coming off of the ropes, however she planted her foot wrong and immediately collapsed and clutched her knee while screaming in pain (see video below).

At that point, the show immediately went to a commercial break, with the last image we saw being the referee rushing over to check on Stark.

When the show returned from the break, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee informed the viewing audience at home that the bout was now a one-on-one qualifier, with Rhea Ripley eventually pinning Kairi Sane to become the third competitor to qualify for the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match, joining Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and three more participants that will be determined in the coming weeks.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Zoey Stark’s injury status continue to surface.