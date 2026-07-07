All Elite Wrestling continues to expand their worldwide reach.

On Tuesday, the global expansion continued with the official launch of the WatchAEW FAST Channel via The Roku Channel. The inclusion of The Roku Channel joins a growing list of other additional platforms that carry the WatchAEW FAST Channel, including MyAEW.com, HPTV, Amazon, LG TV, Tubi and QuickCast/StreaMix.

Check out the complete announcement regarding the WatchAEW FAST Channel coming to The Roku Channel via the press release seen below.

WatchAEW FAST Channel Now Available on The Roku Channel Roku Latest Streaming Platform To Carry WatchAEW FAST Channel July 7, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that the WatchAEW FAST Channel is now available on The Roku Channel. The WatchAEW FAST Channel is free and features some of the biggest moments in AEW history, with content being added continuously. The Roku Channel is the latest platform to carry the WatchAEW FAST channel, joining alongside MyAEW.com, HPTV, Amazon, LG TV, Tubi and QuickCast/StreaMix. Additional announcements on future platforms for the WatchAEW FAST channel will be made in the near future. About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.