“Is Wayne Brady gonna have to choke a b*tch?!”

He came close on Sunday night in “The Golden State.”

After being interviewed by Lexy Nair for the broadcast during the AEW Revolution ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show on Sunday night, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Wayne Brady got physically involved in the action.

While the Boom & Doom duo of Big BOOM! AJ and QT Marshall, with Big Justice and The Rizzler in their corner were taking on Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo, with the rest of The Infantry and Shane Taylor in their corner, things came unglued between Taylor and Brady.

Shane Taylor punked out Wayne Brady at ringside, leading to Brady calmly standing up, taking his glasses off, and slapping Taylor. Taylor then yanked Brady up and slammed him over the barricade. The Rizzler tried getting in Taylor’s face, but he shoved him down as well.

Big Justice, however, eventually ran around the corner and speared Taylor. Big BOOM! AJ then hit a dive off the top-rope onto the pile of bodies on the floor at ringside, before returning to the ring to hit the Booms-Day Device finisher with Marshall for the win.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Revolution Results 3/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.