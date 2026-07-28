Ryan Garcia made a surprise appearance on WWE Raw, aligning himself with The Judgment Day during Joe Hendry and Danhausen’s concert segment.

Joe Hendry and Danhausen took to the ring during the July 27 episode of WWE Raw at the Intuit Dome for a musical performance centered around The Judgment Day. The duo performed a parody rendition of Hendry’s theme, singing, “I believe… that you are cursed,” while a group of “mini-hausens,” dancers and cheerleaders joined them for a choreographed routine.

The celebration came to an abrupt end when WBC boxing champion Ryan Garcia emerged from the crowd. Garcia initially blended into the conga line with the dancers before entering the ring and smashing Hendry over the head with a guitar.

The attack opened the door for The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh to hit the ring. The pair quickly overwhelmed Danhausen and the mini-hausens, with McDonagh laying out Danhausen before Mysterio connected with a Frog Splash.

After clearing the ring, Garcia stood alongside Mysterio and McDonagh as the trio celebrated. McDonagh then added insult to injury by destroying the musical instruments used during Hendry and Danhausen’s performance, bringing the segment to a close.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.