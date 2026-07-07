Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that AEW and Twitch are teaming up for a special AEW Dynamite: Beach Break pre-show and special behind-the-scenes live stream hosted by popular Twitch Creators Agent00 and CashNastyGaming.

Additionally, it was announced that the Twitch partnership will continue for an additional AEW event later this year.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details via the WBD press release seen below.

WBD, AEW and Twitch Team Up for First-of-Its-Kind Creator Experience at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break this Wednesday, July 8 Popular Twitch Creators Agent00 and CashNastyGaming to Bring Fans Closer to the Action with Exclusive Livestreams Before and During the Event Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Twitch today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration that will bring some of Twitch’s most popular creators directly into the AEW experience, delivering exclusive live content surrounding the epic two-hour AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show this Wednesday, July 8 from Clearwater, FL and an additional AEW show later this year. The multi-platform initiative connects AEW with Twitch’s highly engaged communities through creator-led livestreams, exclusive access and real-time fan engagement before and during the live broadcast on TBS and HBO Max. Two of Twitch’s biggest creators will play unique roles throughout the event: * Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, Agent00 will host a live pre-show on Twitch, previewing the night’s biggest storylines, breaking down matchups, interacting with AEW talent and encouraging fans to tune into the live broadcast.

* During the event, CashNastyGaming will stream live from inside the arena, sharing real-time reactions, exclusive access and behind-the-scenes moments that give Twitch viewers a unique perspective from inside AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

Fans can also expect cross-platform promotion across AEW, as well as on Twitch and participating creators’ social channels, along with custom Twitch integrations, creator-driven content and in-arena branding throughout Beach Break. By bringing popular Twitch creators into the heart of the action, the effort gives existing AEW fans a fresh perspective while introducing the excitement of live wrestling to new audiences on Twitch. In addition to the creator livestreams, promotional content will roll out across AEW and Twitch social channels, creator-owned platforms and Twitch digital experiences leading up to Beach Break. AEW Dynamite: Beach Break airs live Wednesday, July 8, at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/8 for live AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Results coverage from Clearwater, FL.