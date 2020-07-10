WCW and Ricochet Top Most-Watched WWE Network List for the Past Week

Below are the top 10 most-watched shows on the WWE Network for the past week, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

1. The Very Best of WCW Nitro

2. WWE 365: Ricochet

3. RAW Talk for July 6

4. NXT Great American Bash Night 1

5. Best of WWE: Ricochet

6. Best of WWE United States Title Matches

7. The Undertaker’s Last Ride, Chapter 5

8. WWE Playlist: Every Kane vs. The Undertaker Match

9. Backlash 2020

10. Great American Bash 2007

