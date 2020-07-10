 WCW and Ricochet Top Most-Watched WWE Network List for the Past Week

Below are the top 10 most-watched shows on the WWE Network for the past week, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

1. The Very Best of WCW Nitro
2. WWE 365: Ricochet
3. RAW Talk for July 6
4. NXT Great American Bash Night 1
5. Best of WWE: Ricochet
6. Best of WWE United States Title Matches
7. The Undertaker’s Last Ride, Chapter 5
8. WWE Playlist: Every Kane vs. The Undertaker Match
9. Backlash 2020
10. Great American Bash 2007

