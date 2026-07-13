Dale Torborg says Gene Simmons came up with the idea for WCW’s Kiss Demon character.

Speaking with Going Ringside, Torborg discussed his run as The Demon in WCW and said the character came from Simmons wanting a wrestler to portray his alter ego.

It was actually Gene Simmons. Gene wanted a wrestler to be in his alter ego.

Torborg said the character was originally known as The Kiss Demon before the name was shortened.

That was originally called the Kiss Demon and then we later dropped the Kiss part and just went with The Demon. But it was Gene’s idea.

Torborg said Simmons still owns the makeup, but has been supportive of him continuing to appear as the character.

He owns the makeup still. He’s been absolutely incredible all these years with me being able to do this.

Torborg said he has maintained good relationships with Simmons, Paul Stanley, and other KISS members over the years.

He was great. Absolutely great back then and still is. Paul Stanley’s been amazing. All the guys in the band, I’ve had a really good relationship with all of them over the years.

Torborg said that includes members from different eras of the band.

Whether it was the original four, to Eric Singer and Tommy, to Bruce Kulick. I’ve gotten to be buddies with all of them.

Torborg said the gimmick was a dream fit for him because KISS had been his favorite band since childhood.

Kiss was my favorite band growing up. When I was five years old, my brother brought home the Destroyer record and I was absolutely done at that point going, who are these guys? These are rock and roll superheroes.

Torborg said the character made sense because of his background in both sports and wrestling.

It was really a natural transition for The Demon character and Kiss to start venturing into wrestling. It just was an absolute dream for me. It was basically my two worlds collided.

Torborg said his path to wrestling also involved a chance meeting with Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage.

I was going out to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, ended up on the same flight with Hogan.

Torborg said Hogan introduced him to Savage at baggage claim.

He introduced me at LAX at the baggage claim to Macho Man. Macho Man was a former baseball player and he’s like, “Oh, Torborg, he’s your dad, Jeff.” And I was like, “Man, that’s his real voice.”

Torborg said Hogan and Savage asked if he had ever considered professional wrestling.

They said, “Have you ever thought about wrestling? You have the size. Obviously, being a pro baseball player, you have the athleticism. Have you thought about it?” And that’s basically how it all happened.

Torborg said fans still enjoy seeing him appear in full Demon gear.

They love it. For me, the reason I do this and get in full gimmick, it’s because I would rather see this than me just average. If people are going to come out, they want to see something special. So, that’s why I do it.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Going Ringside, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.