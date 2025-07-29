The LWO came up short in their World Tag Team Championship bid on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, thanks to interference from El Grande Americano and a mysterious masked figure. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro faced off against champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in a hard-fought match that ended in chaos.

As the action neared its climax, Americano jumped onto the apron, drawing the attention of the referee. Dragon Lee rushed down and pulled him off, engaging in a ringside brawl. Amid the distraction, an unidentified masked man appeared and tripped Del Toro, allowing Balor to capitalize with a Coup de Grace to secure the pin and retain the titles.

Speculation quickly spread on social media that the masked individual may be Pete Dunne, who hasn’t competed since May, though this remains unconfirmed.

With the win, Balor and McDonagh’s title reign extends to 29 days, having claimed the championships from The New Day on the June 30th edition of RAW.

Additionally, you can check out the updated WWE SummerSlam 2025 lineup below:

Night One:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

* Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

* Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn

If Zayn loses, he must admit Kross is right; if Kross loses, he must admit he’s wrong.

Night Two:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

* Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No DQ, No Countouts Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

If Lynch wins, Valkyria can never challenge for the title again.

* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: The Wyatt Sicks vs. Andrade and Rey Fénix vs. #DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits